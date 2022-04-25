(Video) “You’re discrediting my Villa away game there!” – Andy Robertson quick to remind interviewer of most important goal

He certainly doesn’t get many and for Andy Robertson to score on derby day, in front of the Kop – it was something special.

Speaking with LFC TV after the game, the 28-year-old was asked if this was the most important goal he’d ever scored: “Certainly one of the most enjoyable that’s for sure, I think you’re discrediting my Villa away game there actually!

“I’ve been waiting a long time to score in front of the Kop, it’s always a thing when you sign for Liverpool that you want to do, I’d not quite managed it but what an amazing feeling.

READ MORE: (Video) Divock Origi’s humble post-match assessment of his role in Jurgen Klopp’s squad and his goal against Everton

“The manager and Pep at half-time said we needed more men in the box, so I thought ‘Why not me?’!

“Luckily I snuck in back post and it was a great ball, my Dad’s always taught me to put it back across the goal where the ‘keepers coming from and I think his words were ringing in my ears when the ball came across”.

Thanks need to be given to Mr. Robertson then after that goal, it was a great header and it’s great to hear that this came after the manager’s words at half-time.

The interview also shows the importance of Pep Lijnders too, with the more men in the box line preceding putting four men up front against a deep-lying Everton team.

Let’s hope it’s the first of many at the Kop end for our No.26 and maybe even a few more to come in the Merseyside derby too!

You can watch the full interview with Robertson courtesy of LFC TV (via Reddit user u/snh96):

#Ep44 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: UEFA failing fans, will we blow away Everton?… and more!