Alberto Moreno on how Liverpool are ‘one more’ step above ‘Juve, Bayern, United or Atalanta’ and ‘amazing’ Anfield atmosphere

Despite being injured for the big game, Alberto Moreno was full of praise and excitement as he prepared for a return to Liverpool.

Speaking with Marca, the 29-year-old discussed how much of a challenge Jurgen Klopp’s side would pose and in comparison to the teams Villarreal have already beaten: ‘Those teams, Juve, Bayern, without forgetting United in the group stage or Atalanta are spectacular teams at European level. Liverpool is one more.

‘I have felt and experienced what Liverpool is like and playing at Anfield and that is amazing’.

READ MORE: (Video) Jurgen Klopp’s hilarious attempt at the Scouse accent ahead of his Champions League semi-final press conference

‘Because when the fans and the players come together it is very difficult to win there. But it was also very difficult to eliminate Juve and Bayern and look where we are, in the Champions League semi-finals.

Our former left-back then discussed the atmosphere at a packed Anfield: ‘Everyone who understands football and every footballer who has been there has felt that. I have never played at Anfield otherwise, nor would I like to.

‘Just going in there, listening to the fans and then you look at the eleven and the Liverpool squad and they are top World players.

‘You look at the top ones: Salah, Mané, Firmino, Diogo Jota… the midfielders or the defence with Van Dijk.

‘It is very difficult to go there and get something good, but it is not impossible’.

It’s clear to see that the Spaniard is still a big admirer of his former club and the respect he has for ex-teammates and the manager is great to see.

He would have received a great reception from our fans had he been fit to play but the 2019 Champions League winner will be hoping that he can claim another winner’s medal this season.

Respectful off the pitch, a great example to other former Reds of how to act when coming up against your former team – best of luck on the injury recovery Alberto!

#Ep44 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: UEFA failing fans, will we blow away Everton?… and more!