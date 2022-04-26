‘Coolest man on the pitch’ Liverpool defender makes team of the week after starring in ‘fractious’ Merseyside derby

Liverpool had many start performers during the game against Everton but one has been hand-picked for praise.

Writing for BBC Sport, Garth Crooks selected his Premier League team of the week and one Red made it in: ‘I really don’t know what Liverpool would do without Virgil van Dijk.

‘He was the only player who managed to keep his cool in the Merseyside derby when all around him seemed to be losing theirs.

READ MORE: “I wouldn’t be” – Ex-Red disagrees with Origi embracing Klopp and says the forward should be upset with the manager

‘In another fractious affair between these two sides there was a moment when bookings were being thrown around by referee Stuart Attwell like confetti.

‘As for Van Dijk, he was the coolest man on the pitch’.

There won’t be many of our fans who would argue with praise for Virgil van Dijk, he is so often one of our best players on the pitch and we’re very lucky to have him.

The game against Frank Lampard’s team didn’t give him too many opportunities to shine though, such was our dominance on the ball.

Andy Robertson may feel upset to not be the defender of choice but the talents of our No.4 are almost impossible to miss.

#Ep44 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: UEFA failing fans, will we blow away Everton?… and more!