Daniel Sturridge on ‘great human being’ and ‘natural goalscorer’ Divock Origi after his customary Merseyside derby goal

Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi spent five seasons together at Anfield and it’s fair to say they admired each other’s work.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast (from 2:24:00), the 32-year-old said: “I worked with him for many years at Liverpool and he’s a great human being.

“He is a natural goalscorer when he gets his opportunity.

“Every player at a big club knows there will be a lot of rotation so, when you come on, you have to make an impact.

“He’s been great at that for Liverpool throughout his whole career – and he definitely likes to play against Everton, which is a great thing for himself and the fans.”

If anyone will know about the rotation in Jurgen Klopp’s squad, it would be our former No.15 and he had to battle with the Belgian for playing time.

Both had a habit of taking the opportunities when they were handed to them and it’s great to hear the current Perth Glory man speak so highly of his former teammate.

In a different time the pair could have built a strong relationship together and played a lot more for the Reds.

