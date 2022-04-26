Development in Liverpool attacker’s future revealed as European giant expected to line up five-year deal – report

Divock Origi’s days at Liverpool are sadly numbered, with AC Milan said to be getting closer to reaching an agreement with the forward.

This comes courtesy of Calciomercato (via Sport Witness), with the publication asserting that the Belgian international is likely to agree a five-year deal with the Serie A giants.

The 26-year-old has been a ruthless performer for the Reds from the bench this term, accruing nine goal contributions from 16 appearances (across all competitions).

READ MORE: Neco Williams’ short-term Liverpool future decided as fullback makes playing time declaration

We shouldn’t be quick to underestimate the significance of the No.27 given the importance of his goals across the years.

The outing against Barcelona, in particular, in our last Champions League-winning campaign, stands out amongst a litany of stellar performances for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

We’ve an embarrassment of riches up top as things stand, of course, and that shouldn’t be forgotten.

However, if this season has shown us anything, it’s that the contributions of our backup stars has been nothing short of vital in our efforts to secure a historic collection of silverware.

Finding a replacement for the Belgian could prove to be next to impossible but that certainly shouldn’t put off the club from finding a solution.

#Ep45 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: The importance of Divock Origi, Liverpool set to annoy fans again?… and more!