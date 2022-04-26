Diogo Jota ‘likes’ embarrassing Allan statistic from his Merseyside derby humiliation in 2-0 Anfield loss to Liverpool

Following the Merseyside derby humiliation, Everton midfielder Allan was on the receiving end of an embarrassing statistic which amused Diogo Jota.

Sky Sports shared a statistic on their Instagram account, with the caption: ‘Everton’s Allan completed one successful pass in 73 minutes against Liverpool… it was from kick-off. 👀’:

Seeing as the Brazilian played 73 minutes of the game, it really is a shocking illustration of how much we dominated the match and how poorly he played.

Eagle-eyed Twitter user @SamuelLFC spotted that the Instagram post had been liked by our No.20, clearly showing how our man found it equally as shocking.

The screenshot proof was shared on Twitter and then on Reddit by user u/MyMomIsOnTinder – something that the Portuguese forward may have hoped had gone unnoticed.

It doesn’t have to be taken as a slight on Frank Lampard’s man though and can be viewed as the perfect example of our dominance in the game.

You can view Jota’s reaction to Sky Sports’ Instagram post via @SamuelLFC on Twitter and Reddit user u/MyMomIsOnTinder:

