“I wouldn’t be” – Ex-Red disagrees with Origi embracing Klopp and says the forward should be upset with the manager

Divock Origi once again provided the goods for Jurgen Klopp, as he scored the second goal against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Speaking on Premier League Productions (via Anfield Watch), ex-Red Michael Owen didn’t agree with the love shown by our No.27 for the manager: “If I was a centre-forward and I came on so many times to save my manager, yet he never played me and he only brought me on occasionally, then I wouldn’t be giving the manager such a big cuddle.

“You just know how much that man means to all of those Liverpool players and how much it means to those fans.

“That’s a huge result today. Big, big result. After 55 minutes, it was looking a little dodgy, brilliant double substitution and those subs made a huge difference to Liverpool.”

We all know how strong the morals are of ex-Manchester United man and perhaps he can’t understand why someone would remain loyal to one club or manager.

In the Belgian, our boss has a perfect back-up forward who is willing to bide his time and be selected when needed.

It’s not a role that many can fulfil and it’s certainly not something that should be used against the 27-year-old.

