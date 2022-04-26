(Image) ‘He has everything’ – Jose Enrique says Liverpool have ‘the Messi’ of one position in their ranks

Jose Enrique has lauded Virgil van Dijk as ‘the [Leo] Messi of the centre-backs’ in an Instagram story.

The former Red was effusive in his praise for the Dutchman who has been one of several standout performers for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool this term despite having come back from an ACL injury last term.

To be reaching similar heights, without any clear loss in pace or effectiveness, is frankly miraculous, and our No.4 has been a big part of our fight for a historic quadruple.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of Jose Enrique’s Instagram account: