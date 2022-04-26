Kenny Dalglish’s brilliant three-word response to Andy Robertson scoring his first Kop end goal for Liverpool

Liverpool have had many brilliant Scots representing the club, the most recent is Andy Robertson but none have been greater on the pitch than Sir Kenny Dalglish.

Previously admitting that his Dad was a big fan and that he acted as a great mentor for him when he arrived at the club, the captain of Scotland has repeatedly spoke in high regard of our legendary former No.7.

One big box that every Red wants to tick is scoring in the Kop end at Anfield and finally our No.26 could add his name to the illustrious list of players to have done so.

Matching a feat that he completed countless times, our two-time former manager Tweeted in response to the goal from his country man and wrote: ‘Yes Wee Man!!!!!’.

Fair to say that the 71-year-old was happy for our left-back and it’s great that he can feel so attached to the current squad, in his role as non-executive director.

We already have a statue and a stand named after two Scottish greats, the former Hull City man has a long way to go to make that ground up but he’s certainly a firm fan favourite.

You can view Kenny Dalglish’s response to Robertson’s goal via his Twitter account:

Yes Wee Man!!!!! https://t.co/HhE0Rjk1PP — Sir Kenny Dalglish (@kennethdalglish) April 24, 2022

