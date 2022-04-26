Liverpool could receive £70m ‘over two seasons’ with potential sponsorship deal, confirms David Ornstein

David Ornstein confirmed that Liverpool are considering striking an agreement with a cryptocurrency-focused organisation for a shirt sponsorship deal.

The club’s current arrangement with Standard Chartered is set to expire in the relatively near future, which could inspire the Reds to take a different direction in the market.

“Liverpool are in talks over a new shirt sponsorship deal as their £40 million-a-year contract with Standard Chartered is set to expire in May 2023,” the journalist wrote for The Athletic.

“And although discussions are continuing about extending their partnership, the club are also talking to firms from sectors including electronics, media and tourism.

“Among those parties, The Athletic can reveal, are companies from the cryptocurrency sector. They include a crypto exchange firm – a platform to buy and sell digital currency – and a blockchain platform (a decentralised computer network that underpins cryptocurrencies).”

The Anfield-based outfit attracted controversy with its decision to dabble in NFTs (non fungible tokens), with there being a near-universal backlash online from supporters.

“Talks are continuing with all parties, with Liverpool hopeful of finalising a deal, which is expected to bring in more than £70 million over two seasons, in the next eight weeks,” Ornstein added.

It’s easy to understand the club’s interest in exploring such avenues that are opening up and creating serious money-making opportunities for sports teams across the globe.

Nonetheless, much in the same vein as the hierarchy’s decision to go ahead with NFT sales, despite some initial hints revealing that the fanbase was vehemently against such a move, delving into cryptocurrency would represent yet another decision that fails to mesh well with our values and ethos.

There is a financial gulf between ourselves and the likes of Manchester City and, now, Newcastle United – but aiming to surmount the gap shouldn’t come at the cost of our soul.

