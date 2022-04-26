Liverpool defender linked with £11 million summer move to Juventus who want to offer him first-team football in Italy

The beauty of this current Liverpool squad is that Jurgen Klopp has built a squad that has strength in depth, in almost all areas of the pitch.

One slight issue with this is that some players will be upset with a lack of game time, one of these players could be Kostas Tsimikas who has played 21 times this season – compared to Andy Robertson’s 40 games.

Because of this lack of minutes a move away could be possible, as reported by Juve Dipendenza (via CaughtOffside): ‘The Greece international is wanted by Serie A giants Juventus, who are understood to be willing to pay £11m (€13m) in exchange for his services’.

Moving to Serie A and to a team like Juventus would be a desirable prospect for many footballers and if the Greek is desperate for game time, then this could be a move that works.

However; given that Jurgen Klopp holds him in such high esteem and that we are still competing for a historic quadruple – would our No.21 really want to leave Merseyside already?

The fee of ‘£11 million’ seems measly when considered his obvious talents and that he is contracted up to 2025.

It would be a real shame to see a firm fan favourite leave after two seasons in red and let’s hope this is just an unsubstantiated report.

