Liverpool injury concern shared after Klopp delivers massive fitness update ahead of Villarreal clash

Bobby Firmino is considered unlikely to make Liverpool’s upcoming clash with Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

The Brazilian was out of action for the Reds’ 2-0 victory in the Merseyside derby, with Divock Origi brought on in the second-half to help the home outfit close the gap on Manchester City in the league table.

“I don’t think [he is ready] yet,” the former Mainz tactician told reporters, as covered by liverpoolfc.com.

“He is running outside and that’s good, obviously, but I am not sure. Maybe somebody will surprise me afterwards and tell me, ‘Yes, Bobby is in.’ [I will have] open arms, but I don’t think so.

“Apart from that, no [new injuries] that I know yet.”

The German’s men face an extremely packed fixture schedule beyond April, with seven games to play between 27th April and 22nd May.

Klopp would naturally be quick to remind fans that our current situation is one we should feel fortunate to be in regardless, and rightly so in light of the fact that we remain in contention for the league title, Champions League and FA Cup.

As far as team talks are concerned, the constant reminder for the players should be that they are fighting for a slither of history, with a potential quadruple win this season arguably one of, if not the, greatest footballing achievement in the modern era.

Firmino will be a significant miss in our efforts to get one leg in the final, though we’ve certainly got more than enough in the way of firepower to keep us competitive.

