Liverpool linked with £30 million 19-year-old French forward but face competition from Chelsea, Newcastle and Manchester United

Despite having one of the best forward lines in Europe, with three of Liverpool’s current options having their contract near a close – this summer will see many forwards linked with a move to Anfield.

One of these comes from Ligue 1, as reported by GOAL (via BBC Sport): ‘Stade Reims will let Hugo Ekitike leave the club for 35m euros (£30m) in the summer and Newcastle are expected to revive their interest after talks with the youngster in January.

‘The striker also has interest from the Reds, Chelsea and Manchester United’.

The 19-year-old has 9 goals and 3 assists in the league for Stade Reims this season, despite missing the last nine games through a hamstring injury and a combined four games through suspension.

Playing through the middle and from the left, the Frenchman’s versatility would certainly interest Jurgen Klopp and the reported fee of £30 million is certainly not unattainable.

For any forwards this summer though, it’s all likely to depend on any outgoings with all but Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz likely to have some reports linking them with a departure in the next window.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens with this one…

