Liverpool predicted XI v Villarreal: Klopp to make three changes after Merseyside derby victory

Jurgen Klopp’s men have arguably surpassed expectations with their performances in a packed April fixture list, racking up wins against Manchester United and Everton, and knocking Manchester City out of the FA Cup.

The remainder of the month and beyond will further test the German’s squad’s mettle, of course, with two further games to be played out across the next four days.

The Reds will likely be without Bobby Firmino for the upcoming tie with Villarreal in the Champions League, thought there’ll be plenty of firepower left to meet the threat posed by the La Liga outfit.

READ MORE: Liverpool injury concern shared after Klopp delivers massive fitness update ahead of Villarreal clash

Ahead of Alisson Becker in goal, we at the Empire of the Kop are expecting Ibrahima Konate to be drafted back into the side alongside Virgil van Dijk to hand Joel Matip a rest.

Jordan Henderson is likely to return to the starting-XI after being benched for the Merseyside derby, with Naby Keita and Fabinho also starting.

Up top, Luis Diaz could also be brought back into the front-three to replace Diogo Jota, with Sadio Mane and Mo Salah getting the nod.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Konate, Trent, Fabinho, Keita, Henderson, Diaz, Mane, Salah

EOTK Insider: The Divock Origi conundrum Jurgen Klopp & Liverpool can’t afford to ignore