Liverpool to rival Madrid for Ligue 1 star Klopp loves this summer; Reds have made 22-year-old one of several transfer priorities – report

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly made Aurelien Tchouameni one of several transfer priorities for the summer window, with the 54-year-old said to be an admirer of the midfielder.

This comes courtesy of Foot Mercato (via Caught Offside), with the publication noting that it will set the German’s men back in excess of £42m to prise the Frenchman away from Ligue 1.

The Reds have been linked with an array of options in the middle of the park, with the Anfield-based outfit allegedly keen on bolstering the department with the likes of Jordan Henderson and Co. in their 30s.

As one of the most highly-rated prospects in world football, our recruitment team, on the face of it, could hardly do worse than the holding midfielder.

With Real Madrid also on the line, however, it’s a potential transfer battle that could go down to the wire between two European heavyweights.

Inevitably, our own chances of securing a talent of Tchouameni’s quality (if the report in question is to be believed) will depend in large part on how far beyond the £42m figure touted Monaco are prepared to go as far as their asking price is concerned.

