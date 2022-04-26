Liverpool won’t consider signing 33-goal hitman unless Mo Salah leaves this summer – AS

Liverpool reportedly won’t consider Darwin Nunez as a potential transfer target unless Mo Salah departs the club this summer.

This update comes courtesy of AS (via Sport Witness), with the Egyptian international’s current terms set to keep him at Anfield until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Benfica hitman has enjoyed a superb season in the Portuguese top-flight and beyond, racking up 33 goals (across all competitions) in 39 showings.

Empire of the Kop were exclusively informed that the Uruguayan would go for almost half of his £125m release clause at £66m, which could encourage a number of top European outfits to join the bidding table.

Am led to believe it’s going to be more Lopez that will be taking the reins as an agent. Reckon Mendes will still offer him out to Tottenham, Man United, Liverpool, Newcastle, et all, and is part of the deal https://t.co/cIZWPGHHk3 — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) April 25, 2022

According to one report from Jacque Talbot online, Liverpool will be one of the significant names who Nunez could be potentially presented to.

With the likes of Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane’s future just as uncertain as our Egyptian King’s, it’s certainly possible that the 22-year-old will at least be given the once-over by Julian Ward and Co.

Should the asking price go beyond £66m, however, it’s difficult to see us being serious contenders for his signature this summer.

