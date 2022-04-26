Neco Williams’ short-term Liverpool future decided as fullback makes playing time declaration

Neco Williams confirmed that he is set to return to Liverpool in the summer after having helped secure Fulham promotion from the Championship.

The Welsh international has enjoyed a fruitful loan spell with the London-based outfit, registering four goal contributions across 13 appearances in the second division of English football.

“I’ll be going back to Liverpool in the summer, feeling like a more mature player and definitely an improved player,” the fullback spoke at a McDonald’s Fun Football session (as reported by The Northern Echo).

“Right now, I just want to play football week in and week out.

“I want to play as much as possible and gain as much experience as possible, and so far it has definitely helped me.”

With Trent Alexander-Arnold the clear first-choice option for Jurgen Klopp’s men, sending the 21-year-old out to the Cottagers was arguably the right call to preserve the fullback’s continued development.

Whilst we’ve been impressed with what we’ve seen from our No.76 with Marco Silva’s men, questions have to be raised over his Anfield future with our No.66 looking next to impossible to dislodge.

Recruitment for the left-back spot has been virtually faultless, with Kostas Tsimikas proving to be perfect competition for Andy Robertson.

Dependent on how much in the way of playing time Williams hopes to get in the Premier League, we’d need to see similarly consistent performances from him to give Klopp the confidence to rotate at right-back when necessary.

