Raheem Sterling’s hypocritical contract comments show he’s forgotten how he left Liverpool for Manchester City

Raheem Sterling seems to have forgotten his words as he negotiated a way out of Liverpool, whilst he addressed the media in his latest interview.

Speaking ahead of the Champions League semi-final with Real Madrid (as reported by Fabrizio Romano), the 27-year-old said: “At the minute I’m happy to be playing here. That’s the most important thing. It would be selfish to speak of any contract situation”.

When taken at face value, this is a perfectly decent thing for the England international to say and is the best way of not creating unnecessary headlines and stories.

However; when this is viewed in context of his 2015 interview when he claimed ‘I’m not a money-grabber’ and discussed his rejected contract offer from Brendan Rodgers’ Reds – it shows that this hasn’t always been his standpoint.

The Manchester City man would have certainly matured in these years and it shows that he has grown up a lot, it does also show that we were justified to be angry by the interview at the time.

Our upset has never necessarily been something our former No.31 has been publicly upset with but perhaps this now shows why fans can get upset when players talk about contracts, to the point of ruining a relationship with a club altogether.

