Salah shares Liverpool ‘feeling’ he wants to experience again this season amid ‘unbelievable’ claim

Mo Salah has expressed his determination to help Liverpool win both the Champions League and Premier League this season.

The Reds remain in contention for a famous quadruple after having already secured the Carabao Cup and a place in the final of the FA Cup.

“I want to have the feeling again that we had after winning the Champions League,” the forward was quoted as saying in the club’s matchday programme (via liverpoolfc.com).

“It was unbelievable and in my mind that’s why I want to win it again with Liverpool.

“The feeling we had in the city when we went on the bus and toured was unbelievable.

“The Premier League was kind of different because it was not done [due to COVID-19 restrictions], but I want to win the Champions League again and I want to win the Premier League again.

“That is my target with the team right now.”

With the English top-flight out of the club’s hands, however, Jurgen Klopp’s men will be reliant on incumbent champions Manchester City dropping points in one of their remaining five league games to allow the title-chasers a shot at a slice of history.

In Europe, we’ve overcome the odds – stacked against us as they were after our involvement in the so-called group of death earlier in the season – to make it to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

No one will be making the mistake of underestimating Villarreal whilst the former Borussia Dortmund head coach holds the reins at Anfield, of course, though you’d back Liverpool to make a more than solid impression across both legs.

After missing out on celebrating the league title with fans in 2019/20, however, it’s a prize many a fan would no doubt be delighted to see the club parade around the city in particular.

