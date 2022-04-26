Unai Emery provides injury updates on four Villarreal players who could miss the trip to Anfield in the Champions League

Liverpool will be hosting Villarreal in the Champions League, in the knowledge that the Spanish outfit have several injury concerns.

Unai Emery spoke to the media ahead of the game at Anfield and provided the following update (via liverpoolfc.com): ‘Yeremy Pino has been ruled out due to injury, while the fitness of forward Gerard Moreno will be closely monitored as he recovers from a hamstring issue.

‘Former Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno is unavailable after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in early March.

“Yeremy Pino is going to be missing, he has an injury that is dragging on,” boss Unai Emery said at his pre-match press conference. “He trained yesterday but he won’t be able to play.

“Gerard Moreno is working well, and the idea is that he will pick up the pace tomorrow. Francis Coquelin has trained as normal.”

It looks as though Yeremy Pino joins Alberto Moreno as being a confirmed absence, with Gerard Moreno a doubt and Francis Coquelin seemingly fine.

The La Liga team have been this season’s surprise package in Europe and, despite us being the overwhelming favourties, they will be out to cause another upset.

With the first leg being at our home, it’s up to Jurgen Klopp’s side to put down a marker and try and establish a lead to take to Spain next week.

