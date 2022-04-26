(Video) Carragher highlights key Alisson stat that he’s miles ahead of any PL goalkeeper in

Alisson Becker is regarded as one of the top goalkeepers in world football and the leading option in his position in Jamie Carragher’s eyes.

It’s hard to dispute that fact when analysing the data produced by John Harrison, with the Brazilian international miles ahead of his peers in the Premier League when it comes to one-v-one situations.

With us playing a risk-heavy, high-line style of football, our No.1 is critical in giving the backline the confidence to fulfill Jurgen Klopp’s instructions on the pitch, safe in the knowledge that any failed offside trap will be corrected by the ex-Roma man’s sweeping runs.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Carra23 & Sky Sports: