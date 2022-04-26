(Video) Henderson revisits Klopp’s superb reaction to Europa League final defeat to Emery’s Sevilla that paved the way for future success

Jurgen Klopp is never one to revel in his side’s misfortunes, with the German’s move to bond his squad closer together after the 2016 Europa League final defeat to Sevilla paying dividends in the long run.

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson recounted the moment the head coach insisted that his players spend the night together.

It’s fair to say that the Merseysiders have come on leaps and bounds since that point in time, reaching two further major European finals and winning both the Champions League and Premier League.

You can catch the clip below:

🗣️"That night always sticks out to us." Jordan Henderson on what Jurgen Klopp made his #LFC squad do after the Europa League final defeat to Sevilla 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/aOwo2bNEyg — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 26, 2022