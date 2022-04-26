(Video) ‘I didn’t want to be’ – Ex-Red Robbie Keane’s hilarious Gary Neville jibe during MNF

Robbie Keane shared that he started life in football as a right-back before being moved up top in his local team on the latest episode of Monday Night Football.

The former Liverpool star joked that he was glad for the switch as he ‘didn’t want to be another Gary Neville’.

The ex-striker enjoyed a brief stint with the Reds back in the 2008/09 campaign, registering a handful of goals before his eventual return to prior club Tottenham.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

🗣️ "I didn't want to be another Gary Neville!" 👀 Robbie Keane couldn't resist @GNev2 😂 pic.twitter.com/ugzaSSAPP8 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 25, 2022