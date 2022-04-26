(Video) Jurgen Klopp’s hilarious attempt at the Scouse accent ahead of his Champions League semi-final press conference

From his arrival in 2015, Jurgen Klopp’s English has come on a lot but speaking Scouse is a whole different challenge.

The German was clearly in high spirits, as he entered the press room ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final with Villarreal.

As he took his seat in the room, the press officer said: “Hi guys, got Jordan Henderson the captain to come after Jurgen”, to which our boss quickly attempted to mimic his accent.

READ MORE: Daniel Sturridge on ‘great human being’ and ‘natural goalscorer’ Divock Origi after his customary Merseyside derby goal

The final word “Jurgen” was repeated in the 54-year-old’s best attempt of a perfect recreation and then he chuckled before saying: “Great, yeah I’m getting there!” and laughed again.

It was just another small moment that shows how he can fill a room with his humour and personality, all within ten seconds of walking through the door.

It’s so hard not to love the man and we are all so lucky to have him as our manager, long may he stay in his current role as the world will be a very sad place when he leaves Anfield.

You can watch the video of Klopp’s Scouse accent via @JimmyCully on Twitter:

Please never leave Jurgen!

😂😂

He’s just brilliant isn’t he? pic.twitter.com/5eNzqMq4xT — Jay Pearson (@JimmyCully) April 26, 2022

#Ep44 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: UEFA failing fans, will we blow away Everton?… and more!