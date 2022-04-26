(Video) Listen to Anfield lovingly chant Divock Origi’s name ahead of second-half Merseyside derby introduction

Divock Origi is a much-loved cult figure at Liverpool for many a good reason, as was demonstrated once more with Anfield’s loving chanting of his name as Jurgen Klopp brought the Belgian out on the touchline for the Merseyside derby.

The former Lille hitman made a near-instant impact, playing a role in Andy Robertson’s opener before all but sealing the three points for the Reds with an effort of his own later in the second-half.

The 26-year-old has been a truly exceptional performer and professional over the course of his career in Merseyside.

We can’t begin to explain how much of a shame it will be to see him depart at the end of the summer but there’s no question that he, and the memories the striker helped create, will be forever cherished here.

