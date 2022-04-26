(Video) Watch how Klopp & Henderson reacted to Robertson’s Everton opener

There was a collective sense of release after Andy Robertson broke the deadlock with his second-half header in the Merseyside derby.

Jurgen Klopp likewise looked relieved, turning to salute the Anfield crowd before being tightly hugged by skipper Jordan Henderson on the touchline.

The Reds went on to secure an important 2-0 win to take them back up to within a point of league leaders Manchester City in the ongoing title race.

