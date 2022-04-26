(Video) “You cannot say he’s made a clear and obvious error” – Ex-Premier League referee on Anthony Gordon’s penalty claim

Anthony Gordon spent a lot of the Merseyside derby on the Anfield turf but Everton feel he deserved a penalty, following his clash with Joel Matip.

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher spoke on Sky Sports about the challenge and said: “I think this is an on-field decision and the referee has to make this decision.

“There’s an arm on the shoulder, there’s no doubt about that, he [Anthony Gordon] goes down and they get tangled up.

“I think the referee is really clever because he doesn’t make an instant decision.

“If you look at the referee, what he does is he almost runs it through in his head, he knows it’s a big decision, gives himself time and makes the decision.

“On that basis, it has to be his call, there’s no point going to VAR. You cannot say he’s made a clear and obvious error because he’s thought it through so much”.

Some have complained that Stuart Attwell took too long to make the decision but he has been praised by a man who used to have his job.

Given the booking for diving and antics of the Scouser, and his teammate Richarlison, the referee could have been clouded by their actions previously.

However; this still doesn’t look like enough contact for a penalty and once the decision is given that it isn’t a foul – there’s not enough for VAR to prove that is an incorrect decision.

You can view the video of Gallagher’s opinion on the possible Gordon penalty courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily on Twitter):

🗣 You cannot say the referee has made a clear and obvious error because he’s thought through it so much.” Dermot Gallagher says the referee made the right call NOT to award Everton a penalty for the second Anthony Gordon incident. pic.twitter.com/FZa3AeIfwu — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 25, 2022

