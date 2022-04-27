Embarrassing Everton stat emerges from latest Liverpool Champions League win – Blues will be ashamed

Duncan Alexander noted that Liverpool’s latest Champions League victory means that the Reds have officially won more games in the competition this term than Everton have wins in the Premier League.

The Opta Analyst writer shared the update in a tweet online after the Reds secured a 2-0 result in the opening leg of their semi-final against Villarreal.

Liverpool have now won more games in the CL this season than Everton have won in the PL — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) April 27, 2022

Goals from Sadio Mane and Pervis Estupinan (own goal following deflected Jordan Henderson strike) ensured that the hosts have a solid lead to take to Spain for the next leg.

It’s a clear indication of firstly the sheer gulf in quality between the two outfits, with us fighting for a piece of history in our ongoing pursuit of a famous quadruple trophy haul.

On the blue side of Merseyside, Frank Lampard’s men face the barrel of the gun as they look to conduct an escape from the relegation zone with only six league games left (albeit with a game on hand on 17th-placed Burnley).

It has to be said it would be an extremely strange season without the derby next term, should the Toffees fail to retain their Premier League status.

