Lineker’s 15-word Liverpool verdict that will frighten rivals as Reds chase historic quadruple

Gary Lineker lauded the quality on display from Liverpool during their Champions League encounter with Villarreal.

The former Leicester City man credited Jurgen Klopp’s men with making challenging fixtures ‘look fairly straightforward’ in a tweet, with the Merseysiders taking a two-goal lead to Spain for the second leg of their semi-final clash.

They’re such a good side are @LFC that they make tricky encounters look fairly straightforward. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) April 27, 2022

Bit by bit, the recruitment team have helped assemble a world-class array of talent that has led the likes of Rio Ferdinand to admit that this is the best Reds team he’s ever seen.

With us hoping to capitalise on any potential slip-up from Manchester City between now and the end of the campaign, it’s one hell of a warning from the MOTD host with five English top-flight games apiece remaining for either side.

It would be far from unlikely to see the Cityzens deliver a perfect end of season run to secure the title by a point, though we certainly shouldn’t be inclined to underestimate how we may react to any potential opening that avails itself.

Our quadruple hopes rest on more than just how Pep Guardiola’s men handle the pressure of a tight title race, of course, with another ‘final’ coming up against Newcastle United this weekend.

