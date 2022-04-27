Liverpool team news confirmed: Three changes made as Henderson returns to the first-XI for Villarreal meeting

A Champions League semi-final appearance is never something to be taken for granted, yet under Jurgen Klopp’s stewardship of Liverpool it’s a genuine risk amongst the fanbase.

There’s no question, of course, that the supporters attending Anfield for the first leg of the Reds’ European clash with Villarreal will be more than up to the challenge – especially after the German’s pre-match rallying cry.

Possessing one of the best defensive records in Europe, the Merseysiders will need to be on the top of their game in order to take a promising lead to Spain beyond an upcoming league fixture with in-form outfit Newcastle United.

Ahead of Alisson Becker in between the sticks, Klopp has selected Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, with the latter swapping places with Joel Matip.

Jordan Henderson skippers for the side in the heart of the midfield alongside Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho.

Spearheading our frontline, Sadio Mane is sandwiched between Luis Diaz and Mo Salah.

Catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is…. LIVE! Liverpool are set to welcome Villarreal to Anfield for the first leg of our Champions League semi-final clash! Thoughts on the XI? 🤔 #LFC pic.twitter.com/kK2TOZOgwC — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 27, 2022

