Liverpool to announce major summer signing in May after striking bargain deal – Football Insider

Liverpool are reportedly set to announce the signing of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham at the end of the Championship season in May, according to sources at Football Insider.

The Merseysiders finally secured their man after falling just short of an agreement with Marco Silva’s men on deadline day in the January transfer window.

The deal in question will see the Portuguese star trade Craven Cottage for Anfield in a £5m deal (with £2.7m in potential add-ons).

It’s a superb piece of business from the recruitment team for the fee touted, with the 19-year-old having played a pivotal role in the Cottagers’ promotion push.

With 17 goal contributions in 36 games for Fulham this term (across all competitions), the youngster would appear a player ready for the big step up to the peak of English football.

Given how many were quick to rule out Harvey Elliott from making an impact at the start of the campaign, we’d be far from surprised to see the teenager thrown straight into the fray if he can impress our coaching staff during pre-season.

