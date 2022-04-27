‘No question’ Liverpool scouting midfield wonderkid they’ve reportedly contacted agent over, says reliable Daily Mail journalist

Dominic King moved to confirm Liverpool’s curiosity in highly-rated Frenchman, Aurelien Tchouameni, ahead of the summer window.

The Daily Mail journalist tweeted that the Reds are ‘looking for a midfielder with his qualities’, though admitted that Real Madrid remains the frontrunner in the race for his signature.

Lots of stuff around about Liverpool and Aurelien Tchouameni. No question he is a player they are looking at but other clubs in frame, too, most notably Real Madrid, who are favourites. Liverpool, however, most definitely looking for a midfielder with his qualities. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) April 26, 2022

Exploring options in that department is looking increasingly necessary for Jurgen Klopp’s men, despite the array of young talent at the club, including the likes of Harvey Elliott, Tyler Morton, Curtis Jones and, now, Fabio Carvalho.

With the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara bringing up the average age of the midfield (not to mention Naby Keita’s long-term future remaining uncertain), at least one further midfield addition is thought to be likely.

Whether a holding midfielder in Tchouameni is the solution is up for debate, of course, with one of the world’s leading options in Brazil international, Fabinho, providing more than solid competition.

One report from Foot Mercato would have it that we’ve already established contact with the 22-year-old’s entourage, which might suggest that the German perceives the Monaco man’s future in a slightly more advanced role – if the claim is to be believed.

