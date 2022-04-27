(Photo) Journalist spots Klopp song has its own banner at Anfield during Villarreal game

Jurgen Klopp’s chant has become a regular feature at Anfield in honour of the man who has brought Liverpool fans much in the way of joy after linking up with the Merseysiders back in 2015.

Such is the appreciation for the German that his song now appears to have earnt a place amongst the flags and banners of the Kop End.

It’s an addition that’s very well deserved given all that the former Mainz boss has done to change expectations at L4.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Carl Markham’s Twitter account:

The song has its own flag now pic.twitter.com/SNgGrkC6xT — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) April 27, 2022