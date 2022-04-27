Fabrizio Romano reveals how much Thiago actually cost Liverpool in stunning price update

Thiago Alcantara increasingly looks like a remarkable bargain for Liverpool as the season draws to an end and the Reds’ hopes of a famous quadruple become ever more tangible.

According to Fabrizio Romano’s latest update on Twitter, however, it would appear that the Merseysiders got a better bargain than perhaps first realised, with the Spaniard moving to Anfield for less than €25m.

Did you know? Liverpool didn’t pay £25m for Thiago Alcantara in summer 2020… but *less* than €25m! 🔴⭐️ #LFC Top player, unbelievable signing. His #UCL stats via @WhoScored: ▪️ 103 passes

▪️ 34 final third passes

▪️ 96.3% passing accuracy

▪️ 9 accurate long balls pic.twitter.com/G3vPEmIOlM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 27, 2022

The idea that Jurgen Klopp’s men secured one of the leading midfielders in world football for less than £21m is absolutely astounding, regardless of how his contract situation had developed in Germany prior to his switch.

The classy playmaker was in stellar form once more to help us get over the line against Unai Emery’s stubborn Villarreal outfit, with two goals sinking the Yellow Submarine at Anfield.

Able to calmly dictate play from the heart of our midfield, we could see the 31-year-old continuing to contribute at the highest level of football well into the end of his Liverpool contract.

For our up and coming youngsters too, Thiago’s a sensational talent to have about for our starlets to soak up his experience and skillset.

