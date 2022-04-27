(Video) Aurelien Tchouameni spotted watching Liverpool’s Villarreal win in potential transfer hint from French sensation

Aurelien Tchouameni may have unintentionally hinted at his potential future beyond Monaco this season, with the Frenchman said to be attracting interest from both Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Dependent on what reports one is inclined to read, the Spanish outfit and the Reds are interchangeably the frontrunners in the race for the 22-year-old’s signature.

It’s entirely possible, of course, that the midfielder, like many a fan, simply enjoys watching elite football in his free time.

That being said, it was far from a bad performance for the player to witness if he was curious about what life under Jurgen Klopp might be like.

You can catch the clip here, courtesy of Tchouameni’s Instagram story & a screenshot from the story from @Sadio10iii: