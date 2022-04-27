(Video) Bizarre moment Pep Guardiola looks ready to throw punch at fourth official during Madrid clash

Pep Guardiola was from happy during one particular moment of proceedings in Manchester City’s 3-2 meeting with Real Madrid at the Etihad.

After dramatically kneeling on the turf, in reaction to Vinicius Jr.’s dummy on Fernandinho, the Spaniard marched over to the fourth official in a manner that initially pointed to a more severe confrontation over an earlier in-game moment.

Elsewhere, the Cityzens’ league rivals, Liverpool, are set to take on Villarreal in their respective Champions League semi-final first leg.

