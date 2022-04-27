(Video) Carragher’s awed four-word reaction to mesmerising Luis Diaz skill during Merseyside derby

Jamie Carragher was left a little gobsmacked by a moment of sheer audacity from Luis Diaz on the left-flank during Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Everton.

Midway through the Merseyside derby, the Colombian international met a lofted, crossfield pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold with an outrageous touch before arcing towards the 18-yard-box.

It’s a taste of the kind of mad brilliance we’ve witnessed from the 25-year-old since his switch from the Portuguese top-flight, with our winter signing having thoroughly impressed in the famous red shirt so far.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

