(Video) Henderson puts Liverpool 1-0 up after huge deflection secures long-awaited breakthrough

Jordan Henderson led by example at Anfield with a long-awaited opener for Liverpool to break the deadlock after the half-time break.

The skipper’s effort took a massive deflection from the right-flank to beat the opposition shotstopper.

It’s a goal that could set the scene for further breakthroughs after a first 45 minutes of relentless pressure from Jurgen Klopp’s men.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSport:

Henderson abre o placar para o Liverpool. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Liverpool 1×0 Villarreal 🇪🇸pic.twitter.com/dsJ9fHiipy — FOXFUTNEWS (de🏠) (@foxfutnews) April 27, 2022