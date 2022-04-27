(Video) Jamie Carragher’s hilarious Reds admission: “I wish I’d been a Liverpool fan when I was born”

Jamie Carragher told his co-hosts on CBS Sports’ latest ‘In The Mixer’ episode that he wished he’d ‘been a Liverpool fan when I was born’.

The former Reds defender had famously grown up as an Everton fan before later joining the Anfield-based outfit’s lauded Academy setup.

It’s an admission that may make for some uncomfortable viewing as far as the blue half of Merseyside is concerned, though we can more than understand where the Scouser is coming from in light of the level of success we’ve enjoyed over the years.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of CBS Sports:

Messi, Pele, Maradona or Cruyff? 👀 Who would play you in a movie? 🎬 Your first kiss? 😘 Thierry Henry, @Carra23 and @MicahRichards are 'In The Mixer', hosted by @kate_abdo. pic.twitter.com/lmKFSLeu4h — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 26, 2022