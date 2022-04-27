(Video) Liverpool fans light flares in stunning bus greeting ahead of Champions League semi-final tie

Liverpool fans light flares in stunning bus greeting ahead of Champions League semi-final tie

Liverpool fans made sure that the team bus would be given an especially warm greeting ahead of the club’s Champions League semi-final meeting with Villarreal, with footage capturing supporters building an impressive pre-game atmosphere and lighting flares.

The Merseysiders are set to take on Unai Emery’s men in the first leg at Anfield, with seven games remaining for the hosts to secure a potential quadruple (eight if we manage to secure a place in the Paris-based final).

Hopefully, the support on show fires up Jurgen Klopp’s men to provide exactly the kind of stupendous performance level required to blow our opponents away on the day.

