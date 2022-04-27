(Video) Liverpool fans light flares in stunning bus greeting ahead of Champions League semi-final tie

Liverpool fans made sure that the team bus would be given an especially warm greeting ahead of the club’s Champions League semi-final meeting with Villarreal, with footage capturing supporters building an impressive pre-game atmosphere and lighting flares.

The Merseysiders are set to take on Unai Emery’s men in the first leg at Anfield, with seven games remaining for the hosts to secure a potential quadruple (eight if we manage to secure a place in the Paris-based final).

Hopefully, the support on show fires up Jurgen Klopp’s men to provide exactly the kind of stupendous performance level required to blow our opponents away on the day.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @liverbirdlinzie:

This is what you call support!!! Not a plastic flag in sight!!!! UP THE REDMEN #lfc pic.twitter.com/em1AtGgG8z — Lindsey Marie Smith (@liverbirdlinzie) April 27, 2022