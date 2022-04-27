(Video) Liverpool should be 1-0 up after Mane fluffs header from incredible Salah cross

Sadio Mane came awfully close to firing Liverpool to an early lead at Anfield in the early stages of the Reds’ meeting with Villarreal.

The No.10 cut inside the box to meet a well-placed Mo Salah cross, finding himself in acres of space before Geronimo Rulli but couldn’t connect well enough to challenge the shotstopper.

It’s been an otherwise relentless start from Jurgen Klopp’s men in the first-half of action, with the score remaining 0-0 at the time of writing.

