(Video) Mane finishes off lethal Liverpool attack to make it a two-minute quickfire double v Villarreal

Sadio Mane continued his superb run of form following his return from the African Cup of Nations with a crucial effort in the first leg of Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final clash with Villarreal.

After relentless pressure from the Reds continued into the second-half of action, Mo Salah slipped through his forward teammate to poke one home and double the hosts’ lead.

2-0 up, it’s a scoreline Jurgen Klopp would not doubt prefer to see bolstered before the full-time whistle, though it’s a solid lead as things stand.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

INCREDIBLE STUFF! ⚡️⚡️ Moments after Jordan Henderson's deflected cross found the net, Sadio Mane doubles Liverpool's lead! 🔴 All of a sudden the Reds are dominating Villarreal 💪#UCL pic.twitter.com/PDphIrPTAx — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 27, 2022