(Video) Michael Owen shows United allegiance with BT Sport gaffe over Liverpool quadruple hopes

Michael Owen appeared to show his true colours as far as his footballing allegiances are concerned with one sympathetic response to Rio Ferdinand after Liverpool’s latest Champions League victory.

The ex-Red said the idea of his old side securing a slice of history with a potential quadruple win ‘doesn’t bear thinking about’, before quickly correcting himself in the BT Sport studio.

Having played for both Manchester United and the Anfield-based outfit, it can be somewhat unclear at times which of his former clubs the Englishman has a greater affinity for.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport (via Reddit user findingliamo):