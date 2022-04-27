(Video) Owen names ‘freak’ ex-Liverpool star as one player he’d bring to a World Cup final

Steven Gerrard was the only former Liverpool player to be included in Michael Owen’s all-time Champions League XI.

The ex-Red insisted that he rates the Englishman so highly that the old No.8 would be the one player he’d take to a World Cup final if he was limited to one option.

The 41-year-old has since gone on to make an impressive start to life in management, securing the return of the league title to the Ibrox before moving back to the English top-flight to take over the reins at Aston Villa.

