(Video) Peter Crouch has co-hosts in bits over hilarious mistake ahead of Liverpool clash

Peter Crouch once again struck gold with his one-liner in response to a question on Liverpool’s last scorer in a Champions League semi-final at Anfield.

The former Red wrongly put his name forward, before being reminded that it was Divock Origi who’d last found the net in the infamous 4-0 comeback against Barcelona.

We’re sure our former striker merely misunderstood the question posed to him, but it no doubt made for some great pre-match viewing.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport: