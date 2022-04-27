(Video) Peter Crouch has co-hosts in bits over hilarious mistake ahead of Liverpool clash

Posted by
(Video) Peter Crouch has co-hosts in bits over hilarious mistake ahead of Liverpool clash

Peter Crouch once again struck gold with his one-liner in response to a question on Liverpool’s last scorer in a Champions League semi-final at Anfield.

The former Red wrongly put his name forward, before being reminded that it was Divock Origi who’d last found the net in the infamous 4-0 comeback against Barcelona.

We’re sure our former striker merely misunderstood the question posed to him, but it no doubt made for some great pre-match viewing.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top