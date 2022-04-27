(Video) ‘The best Liverpool team I have ever seen’ – Three BT Sport pundits in agreement after Villarreal win

Michael Owen and Peter Crouch agreed with Rio Ferdinand’s claim that Jurgen Klopp’s current Liverpool team was ‘the best’ the ex-Red Devil had ever seen.

The claim followed the Reds’ 2-0 victory over Villarreal to hand the German’s men a solid lead to take to Spain for the return leg in the semi-final of the Champions League.

It was a vintage performance from the former Mainz boss’ side who were ruthless after the half-time break to make up for a lack of a breakthrough in the opening 45 minutes.

You can catch the clip below (at 1:30), courtesy of BT Sport:

"This is the best Liverpool team I have ever seen." The Reds are in cruise control heading into the second leg 💪 FT: Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal#UCL pic.twitter.com/cJIZQ5ban6 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 27, 2022