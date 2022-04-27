(Video) Tsimikas screaming ‘GOAL’ at his television after Henderson’s deflected goal will have fans howling

An early goal from Jordan Henderson (that has since been attributed to Pervis Estupinan) had Kostas Tsimikas screaming at his television in delight as the fullback watched Liverpool’s latest win from the comfort of his home.

The Greek international sadly missed out from the tie in question (alongside Curtis Jones) due to illness, which is fortunately understood not to be COVID-19 related.

The Merseysiders ran out 2-0 winners at Anfield courtesy of a second effort from Sadio Mane to double the established by the skipper’s deflected effort.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC & Kostas Tsimikas' Instagram account:

