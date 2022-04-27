(Video) UK’s Eurovision entry, Sam Ryder, sings Jurgen Klopp chant beautifully

Sam Ryder was invited to have a go at the Jurgen Klopp chant – based on The Beatles’ ‘I Feel Fine’ – on BBC Radio 5 Live.

It’s fair to say that the UK’s representative for this year’s Eurovision contest (where he will be singing ‘Space Man’) did a stellar job.

The song’s been an enjoyable addition to the litany of fan chants that have surfaced in recent years, and hopefully we’ll have a further few trophies to go along with it by the end of the campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BBC Radio 5 Live & TikTok user @samhairwolfryder: