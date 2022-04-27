Villarreal & ex-PL star opens up on hellish Anfield experience ahead of Liverpool clash: ‘The worst stadium I’ve been to in England’

Etienne Capoue is the latest star to share their torrid prior experiences at Liverpool’s historic football ground, Anfield.

The Villarreal man made it clear that his fellow teammates should prepare for a hellish experience at L4 for the first leg of action in the Champions League semi-final.

“Anfield is hell, you have to say it how it is. It’s hell,” the former Tottenham star told Yahoo!Sports‘ Patxi Vrignon-Etxezaharreta and Tom Allnutt.

“It’s the worst stadium I’ve been to in England. Whether it’s the atmosphere, the way they play… For 90 minutes, you live in hell.

“They have this ability to transcend themselves, to cause you nothing but problems, all the time, in any part of the field.

“They never stop, they rush you all the time, they only want to score goals, and even when they score, they carry on. They want to knock you out.

“They don’t care what or who is in front of them. They just want to kill everyone and that’s it.”

The Merseysiders soon face Newcastle United only three days after hosting Unai Emery’s men, with the club’s efforts to have the tie rescheduled to a later time failing miserably`.

Having vanquished the likes of Juventus and Bayern Munich, the Yellow Submarine are simply not a side to be trifled with in the competition – particularly not this far in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp sent out a message to the fans calling on them to bring the noise to Anfield for the La Liga outfit’s visit, and a hellish experience will once again be required to encourage us to build up a healthy lead to take to Spain.

There’s a lot riding on this final run of the season, with limited chances left to make history in the sport.

