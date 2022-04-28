BBC pundit full of praise for Jordan Henderson as 31-year-old impresses against Villarreal

Former England Women’s international and BBC Pundit Karen Carney has heaped praise on Jordan Henderson after the Liverpool captain performed superbly in the Reds’ 2-0 defeat of Villarreal at Anfield last night.

The 31-year-old’s deflected cross opened the scoring for the Reds with Sadio Mane later doubling the lead to put Jurgen Klopp’s side in a great position to progress through to yet another Champions League final.

“Jordan Henderson has been brilliant,” Carney said on BBC Radio 5 (via The Boot Room).

“He is so dynamic in everything he does and so selfless.

“He’s always in the right-wing and the cross comes and he gets a bit of luck. But only because of how hard you’re working and how good your movement is.”

The Reds No. 14 has found himself on the bench in recent weeks for huge games against Manchester City at Wembley and Sunday’s Merseyside derby clash with Everton.

But he was in from the start against the La Liga outfit yesterday and set the tempo with his pressing and intensity.

As Carney rightly pointed out, our opening goal did come with a huge slice of ‘luck’, but Hendo’s quality attitude earns him that luck at times and you can see how much it means to him when does find the back of the net.

He’ll be hoping for much of the same on Saturday when we face Newcastle in Saturday’s lunchtime Premier League fixture.

Being a boyhood Sunderland fan, Hendo will have extra motivation to put in a superb showing to come away with all three points and leapfrog Manchester City at the top of the table before they face Leeds United at Elland Road later that day.

